RACINE — The bond of a man accused of hitting and killing a Caledonia bicyclist with his vehicle and fleeing the scene last October was re-examined Friday in court after the results of a drug panel netted him an additional charge.
Tyler J. Martinez, 28, who now lives in Milwaukee, was originally charged with felony counts of hit-and-run resulting in death.
During a June 22 appearance, the results of a drug panel showed that on Oct. 21, the day after the crash, Martinez’s blood tested positive for marijuana. This lead Martinez to receive an additional charge — homicide by vehicle with use of a controlled substance, to which Martinez pleaded not guilty.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Emily Mueller amended Martinez’s bond conditions to include that he abstain from alcohol and controlled substances, something that had not originally been included in the conditions.
In light of the positive results, the state also wished to re-examine Martinez’s bond at the June hearing, but the defense objected, and Friday’s date was set.
After that court date, Martinez submitted to a drug test, which came back negative. That clean test, in addition to Martinez’s continued appearance in court, lead Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich to not ask to modify Martinez’s bond.
“At this time, I’m not going to ask that his bond to be increased because he has been here, and I think that’s the main goal. He didn’t have any marijuana in his system,” Rich said. “Obviously, if there are any violations at all, I will file a bond motion.”
Martinez has been out on a $50,000 cash bond since Oct. 24. Each of the charges he faces carries a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine and/or up to 25 years in prison.
October crash
According to the criminal complaint, on the evening of Oct. 20, police and fire units responded to the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) near Middle Road for a hit-and-run, car-vs.-bicyclist crash.
Paramedics rushed Michael Fuchsgurber, 39, to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, but he succumbed to his injuries.
According to the complaint, Martinez called his father after hitting something along Douglas Avenue at about that time. His father then called 911 to report the crash.
When police talked to Martinez, he told them he didn’t stop because he thought he hit a mailbox. He said he was also concerned because he thought his license was suspended, but police later verified he had a valid license.
Martinez said he also was concerned about calling police because he had been cited for speeding and inattentive driving in the past.
After talking to Martinez, police informed him that he did not hit a mailbox; he had hit a person. Martinez was visibly shocked, the complaint said.
Martinez then asked if the person was OK to which police responded that the man had died.
During the investigation, police issued Martinez a Breathalyzer test and he blew a 0.0, showing no signs of intoxication. Police also searched his phone and didn’t find any texts or phone calls that were conducted during the time of the crash.
An amended complaint states that on Oct. 21, Martinez’s blood was drawn for a drug panel. The results indicated that his blood was positive for marijuana use.
Martinez’s next appearance is a motion hearing on Oct. 15 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
