Suspect in shooting pleads guilty to reduced charges

RACINE — A man arrested on allegations he shot a man has pleaded guilty in a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for reduced charges.
Gregory Wells III, 27, on Thursday was in Racine County Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
The defendant was originally charged with first-degree attempted homicide, four counts of recklessly endangering safety, 10 counts of felony bail jumping, and 10 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
A sentencing hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. Wells remains in custody at the Racine County Jail.
The motive for the shooting is apparently known but was not released.
Case history
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Park Avenue on March 12, 2020 at 9:25 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.
When they arrived, they found the victim on a kitchen floor, bleeding from a wound to the thigh.
Three children, ages 8, 4, and 3, were found unharmed in a rear bedroom.
During the course of the investigation, officers found bullet holes in the living room of the residence and in the kitchen floor.
Investigator also found three 9mm Luger handgun casings in the kitchen.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s sister told police that she gave her brother a ride to the residence. When she pulled up, she said her brother took off his shirt and headed inside.
She thought he was going to fight someone and was concerned, so she exited the vehicle and followed him.
She said that she heard someone yell “What’s up?” and then heard three gunshots.
Witness statement
According to the criminal complaint, the witness said she saw a man exit the residence wearing a multicolored face mask. She got into her vehicle and followed the suspect. She called police and told them which way he was headed and started recording him.
The sister said she lost track of the suspect between the 500 blocks of Center and Villa streets.
Police secured video surveillance footage that showed a white Chevrolet pull up to the residence at 9:21 a.m. The video shows two passengers exiting the vehicle, with one of the passengers wearing the clothing that was described by the witness.
Both suspects walked to the front door and entered while the Chevrolet drove off. About 4 minutes later, the victim’s sister pulled up with the victim.
Trail of evidence
One article of the suspect’s clothing, a blue jacket, was found in a wooded area in the 700 block of Sixth Street.
Another witness in the 500 block of Center Street said he heard someone in his backyard shed.
He heard the suspect talking on the phone asking if someone would give him a ride.
When the witness asked the suspect why he was in his yard, the suspect told him to “mind his own business.” That is when the witness contacted police.
Officers searched the garbage cans the suspect was seen rummaging in and found a Glock 17 9mm pistol, a gun that was later traced to Dunham’s Sports, 5600 Durand Ave., Racine, where it was reportedly sold to Wells.
A photo lineup with Wells’ picture was presented to the second witness, who confirmed that Wells was the person seen in his backyard.
Anonymous tips led to the arrest of Wells a week later on French Island in La Crosse County.