Suspect in shooting pleads guilty to reduced charges

Investigator also found three 9mm Luger handgun casings in the kitchen.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s sister told police that she gave her brother a ride to the residence. When she pulled up, she said her brother took off his shirt and headed inside.

She thought he was going to fight someone and was concerned, so she exited the vehicle and followed him.

She said that she heard someone yell “What’s up?” and then heard three gunshots.

Witness statement

According to the criminal complaint, the witness said she saw a man exit the residence wearing a multicolored face mask. She got into her vehicle and followed the suspect. She called police and told them which way he was headed and started recording him.

The sister said she lost track of the suspect between the 500 blocks of Center and Villa streets.

Police secured video surveillance footage that showed a white Chevrolet pull up to the residence at 9:21 a.m. The video shows two passengers exiting the vehicle, with one of the passengers wearing the clothing that was described by the witness.