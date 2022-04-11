Suspect in custody in death of Demond Hicks

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has a suspect in custody, with recommended charges of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for the February death of Racine man.

Terral Martin, 28, of Racine has been identified as a suspect in the death of Demond LaPrentiss Hicks, 36, who was shot and killed before dawn on Feb. 26.

On Friday, Racine’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop for Martin.

He was brought to the Racine Police Department for questioning, then transported to the Racine County Jail, where he is being held on recommended charges of: first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug trafficking place, two counts of felony bail jumping and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to his obituary, Hicks, a father of five, co-owned the Gifted Hands Group Home and had a passion for classic cars; he owned an “old-school Chevrolet.”

Shooting

Hicks was found at about 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 26 “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds” in the middle of the street in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, between 16th Street and Victory Avenue, the Racine Police Department reported.

The first officers on the scene reported Hicks did not have a pulse. The RPD said that lifesaving measures were attempted and Hicks was taken to the hospital, but he could not be revived.

Hicks’ death was the second homicide in the City of Racine in 2022, and also the second in February. A third homicide was reported the next month: the killing of a 14-year-old, Eugene “J.R.” T. Henderson.