RACINE — A suspect who police believe was responsible for the armed robbery of several area delivery drivers was recently arrested in Illinois.
Donta Gates, 27, of the 1600 block of West Street, is suspected of committing a string of armed robberies in Racine in December and January.
The suspect, who police believe is Gates, took money and food at gunpoint from delivery drivers from various restaurants, including Rong Hua, 1530 Washington Ave.; Zak's Fish and Chicken, 1536 Marquette St.; Golden Chicken, 3523 16th St.; and Main Moon, 3900 Washington Ave.
In one instance, the driver was hit in the head by a handgun. In another, the driver was punched. Police believe Gates acted alone in the robberies.
On Jan. 7, police from Zion, Illinois contacted Racine Police investigators and said that Gates had reportedly committed two additional robberies of delivery drivers in Zion. He then was arrested.
Gates has been charged with attempted-first degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, online records show.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
