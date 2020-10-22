Suspect in custody following alleged attack of Walmart employee and robbery of someone at an ATM

MOUNT PLEASANT — A female suspect was taken into custody Wednesday evening in connection following what has been reported a pair of attacks that police are saying was an aggravated battery, reckless injury and armed robbery incident.
According to Sgt. Dale Swart, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were dispatched at 6:37 p.m. to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Ave., for the report of an employee who had been attacked.
The employee, bleeding from the head with non-life threatening injuries, had been cut twice on the face and neck. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine for treatment.
Officers were able to get pictures and cell phone footage of the attack.
Support Local Journalism
Dispatch reported that the suspect (who was initially believed to be a male but later identified as a female) was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie and dark grey sweatpants, heading west on Washington Avenue from Walmart Neighborhood Market.
At 7:09 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police were flagged down by a citizen at Landmark Credit Union, 6219 Washington Ave. The citizen reported they had just been robbed, giving the same description as the suspect in the Walmart Neighborhood Market incident. The citizen advised officers that the suspect had approached them while they were at ATM, reporting that the suspect had threatened to shoot them and then physically wrestled with them, robbing the victim of $20 before fleeing the scene.
While Mount Pleasant Police were searching the area, a Racine County Sheriff’s Department deputy saw a suspect matching the description heading toward Kwik Trip, 6801 Washington Ave. Officers in the area apprehended the suspect in the middle of the intersection, but still have not identified the suspect. The Sturtevant Police Department also assisted with a search of the suspect by a female officer.
The incidents remain under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.