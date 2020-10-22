Suspect in custody following alleged attack of Walmart employee and robbery of someone at an ATM

MOUNT PLEASANT — A female suspect was taken into custody Wednesday evening in connection following what has been reported a pair of attacks that police are saying was an aggravated battery, reckless injury and armed robbery incident.

According to Sgt. Dale Swart, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were dispatched at 6:37 p.m. to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 5625 Washington Ave., for the report of an employee who had been attacked.

The employee, bleeding from the head with non-life threatening injuries, had been cut twice on the face and neck. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine for treatment.

Officers were able to get pictures and cell phone footage of the attack.

Dispatch reported that the suspect (who was initially believed to be a male but later identified as a female) was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie and dark grey sweatpants, heading west on Washington Avenue from Walmart Neighborhood Market.