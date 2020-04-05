Suspect in custody after house fire on Villa Street
Suspect in custody after house fire on Villa Street

RACINE — A suspect is in custody for a fire at an unoccupied home at 1224 Villa St., Racine Fire Department officials said.

According to a release from the Fire Department, dispatchers received a call at 7:19 p.m. on Saturday evening. The caller said they could see the fire from across the street.

Racine Police officers arrived first and contained the fire until firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the exterior porch and siding material, causing approximately $1,000 in damage.

According to the release, the home was unoccupied and under renovation. 

No further information was released on the suspect. The incident remained under investigation as of the weekend.

