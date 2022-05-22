Suspect in Brittany Booker killing arrested in Chicago Sunday morning

RACINE — The man accused of killing Brittany Booker, a Racine mother of six, has been taken into custody after a nearly four-month manhunt.

Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson was arrested Sunday morning in Chicago, the Racine Police Department said. A release stated that when officers found Jackson at a residence, "Jackson was observed in a window of the home with a firearm. Following a brief standoff and negotiations Jackson surrendered without incident." It was not revealed what led law enforcement to Jackson's location, although there was a $5,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

Jackson had eluded arrest since Feb. 27, when he allegedly attacked, with the intention to kill, Booker and another woman with a hammer on Racine’s near north side.

Booker was shot and killed April 24.

According to the Racine Police Department, “Jackson assaulted the victim (Booker) in her with her children present, forcefully removed her from the home and into her vehicle,” where she was later found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The manhunt spanned five states, the RPD said, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, Texas and Indiana. Involved in the manhunt were the RPD and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force-Chicago Office.

Three women have been criminally charged with allegedly assisting Jackson elude capture after the February hammer attack.

In a statement, Marshal Anna Ruzinski said "This was a particularly violent criminal. Only through cooperation (with our) partner agencies and the diligent work of our Fugitive Task Force, he is now off of the street.”

Added Mayor Cory Mason: "Thank you to the RPD, the U.S. Marshalls (sic), and multiple law enforcement agencies who assisted in the capture of Brittany Booker's alleged killer."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.