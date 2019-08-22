RACINE — The man accused in the Sunday shooting on Bate Street shot his girlfriend in the head with a revolver after an argument, according to Racine Police.
David S. Cunningham Jr., 28, of the 3000 block of Bate Street, was formally charged Thursday with one felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse assessments and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the criminal complaint:
Cunningham was at his residence Sunday with his girlfriend and their two friends. They were “consuming large amounts of alcohol” when Cunningham and his girlfriend got into an argument, the complaint says.
Cunningham and his girlfriend took the argument to another room while the two friends played video games. Shortly after, Cunningham and the woman came out of the room, both wielding guns. They went to the kitchen and the friends reportedly heard a gunshot from the other room.
“No baby, get up!” Cunningham reportedly said. “Wake up!”
The friends came into the kitchen and saw Cunningham starting to cradle the girlfriend. He yelled at the friends, “Get the (expletive) out!”
Cunningham told police that someone else had come in the residence, shot the woman and fled. One of the friends said she was “positive” no one else was in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the complaint.
Police on Tuesday said the victim, a 34-year-old woman, had a “50-50 chance of survival” after she was airlifted to a hospital by Flight for Life.
Cunningham made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a $250,000 cash bond was set, records show. His preliminary appearance is scheduled for Aug. 29.
He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
