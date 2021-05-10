 Skip to main content
Suspect identified in shooting death of Dontrell Bush
Suspect identified in shooting death of Dontrell Bush

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has released the name of a suspect in Friday’s homicide on Clairmont Street.

Joshua D. Daniel, 18, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Dontrell “Trell” Bush, 17.

Bail was set at $500,000.

Remembering Dontrell Bush

Dontrell Bush

The RPD was dispatched on a report of a shooting victim to the 3700 block of Clairmont Street shortly before midnight Friday.

Upon their arrival, investigators located a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound, identified as Bush. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a statement released by the RPD, officers quickly identified a suspect who was found at another location and arrested.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Investigators ask anyone with information to call the RPD Investigation Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those with information who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

