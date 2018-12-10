KENOSHA — Kenosha Police on Monday released investigation updates pertaining to two Kenosha homicides.
Police believe they have a suspect reportedly involved in the homicide of Deonte White.
White, a 27-year-old Zion, Ill., man, was found dead on Nov. 18 following a fatal shooting that occurred in Kenosha.
At 3:15 a.m. that morning, Kenosha police responded to a report of gunshots near the area of 67th Street and 26th Avenue. White was discovered by police in an alley between 25th and 26th avenues near 67th Street in the city's Uptown area.
On Nov. 18, a suspect believed to be involved in White's homicide was taken into custody by patrol officers. Investigation resulted in the suspect's arrest in connection to the homicide.
Kenosha police said Monday that they are not releasing the identity of the suspect. When charges are filed, the identity of the suspect will be released, police said.
Police said charges will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office upon completion of the investigation, which they believe will be filed in the next few days.
December homicide
Authorities have found the vehicle of 36-year-old Jason Killips, who was found dead in the 3800 block of 15th Street in Kenosha on Friday, Nov. 30.
At about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 5, Kenosha Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested a man in the City of Milwaukee they believe to be involved in Killips' homicide.
Killips' vehicle, a white 2017 Honda Accord 4-door, was found on Sunday.
Anyone with information on either homicide is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.