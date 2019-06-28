Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., reopened June 21 for the first time since Racine Police Officer was shot and killed June 17 when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery there while off duty. Dalquavis T. Ward was arrested Thursday as a suspect in Hetland's murder.
Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., reopened June 21 for the first time since Racine Police Officer was shot and killed June 17 when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery there while off duty. Dalquavis T. Ward was arrested Thursday as a suspect in Hetland's murder.
RACINE — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the suspect who was taken into custody Thursday for the fatal shooting of Racine Police officer John Hetland.
On Friday, 26-year-old Dalquavis T. Ward was arrested in Milwaukee, as a suspect in the shooting. Ward is a resident of the City of Milwaukee. Ward is currently in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.
Hetland, a 24-year veteran with the Racine Police Department, was fatally shot June 17 at Teezer's Tavern, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an armed robbery in progress. He was shot once during the interaction and died.
"Ward’s arrest was made with the cooperation of over 17 law enforcement agencies and thousands of hours of work by investigators," the release said. "Details of the case will not be released at this time. Detectives from the agencies involved are continuing to investigate."
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling speaks at a press conference on Thursday announcing the capture of a suspect in the June 17 killing of Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
Thank God they caught him!!!! It won't bring Officer Hetland back but it brings peace to those of us that are still here.
And we will all find out that this guy should have been in prison!! The dismissed charges for plea deals in Milwaukee again let him out when he should have been in prison for strangulation and felon in possession of a gun... and more...Our judiciary in Wisconsin is and should be accountable for their reckless decisions... they are the clear threat to the safety of our communities... Those bags under the eyes can't hide them either!! Death penalty Must come back to Wisconsin!!
Nice smile
