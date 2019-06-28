{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the suspect who was taken into custody Thursday for the fatal shooting of Racine Police officer John Hetland.

On Friday, 26-year-old Dalquavis T. Ward was arrested in Milwaukee, as a suspect in the shooting. Ward is a resident of the City of Milwaukee. Ward is currently in custody at the Kenosha County Jail. 

Hetland, a 24-year veteran with the Racine Police Department, was fatally shot June 17 at Teezer's Tavern, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an armed robbery in progress. He was shot once during the interaction and died. 

"Ward’s arrest was made with the cooperation of over 17 law enforcement agencies and thousands of hours of work by investigators," the release said. "Details of the case will not be released at this time. Detectives from the agencies involved are continuing to investigate."

