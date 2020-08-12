Suspect charged with homicide for Saturday Douglas Ave. shooting

Sanders said he was not trying to kill the victim. The suspect said he shot a second time at one of the other people. Sanders said that after he shot the victim, his brother tussled with the man who had been shot and body slammed him. The brother then left the area. Sanders said he did not see anyone else with a gun and that he had a valid concealed carry permit.

According to police, a video clip from outside of Outbreak Billiards shows Sanders entering the screen between two parked cars, retrieving a hand gun from his right side and pointing his right arm toward witnesses who were standing behind the vehicles. It appears he was tracking the witnesses with the gun.

Sanders is seen walking back and forth in front of one of the vehicles and further engages a person who appears to be the victim. The victim is seen partially coming into view at which point Sanders shoots him as evidenced by the observed muzzle flash.

Sanders moves to the front of the vehicle and appears to shoot a second time.

According to police, none of the witnesses said that anyone but Sanders visibly possessed a gun.