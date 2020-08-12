Suspect charged with homicide for Saturday Douglas Ave. shooting

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with homicide for the Douglas Avenue shooting on Saturday night that left one person dead.
Edward Sanders Jr., 31, of the 1200 block of Hagerer Street, faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous in connection with an Aug. 8 shooting on Douglas Avenue. Police, as of press time Wednesday, had not released the name of the victim.
Sanders was in court Wednesday, when a $100,000 cash bond was set. He faces imprisonment for life if convicted.
According to the complaint:
On Saturday, a Racine Police Department investigator responded to a report of shots fired and located a loud commotion and group of people in the parking lot to Outbreak Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave.
The investigator saw that a group of people were attempting to save the life of someone who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined that the victim died due to gunshot wounds to the left arm and torso.
Sanders, who was inside Outbreak Billiards, told police that after the shooting he called 911 and placed his gun on the bar.
Sanders said that he and his brother confronted a group about reaching into his car, an argument started and two of the guys sucker punched Sanders’ brother. Sanders said he jumped back, pulled his gun and told the others to get back. He said the victim ran at him and he shot the victim in the shoulder.
Sanders said he was not trying to kill the victim. The suspect said he shot a second time at one of the other people. Sanders said that after he shot the victim, his brother tussled with the man who had been shot and body slammed him. The brother then left the area. Sanders said he did not see anyone else with a gun and that he had a valid concealed carry permit.
According to police, a video clip from outside of Outbreak Billiards shows Sanders entering the screen between two parked cars, retrieving a hand gun from his right side and pointing his right arm toward witnesses who were standing behind the vehicles. It appears he was tracking the witnesses with the gun.
Sanders is seen walking back and forth in front of one of the vehicles and further engages a person who appears to be the victim. The victim is seen partially coming into view at which point Sanders shoots him as evidenced by the observed muzzle flash.
Sanders moves to the front of the vehicle and appears to shoot a second time.
According to police, none of the witnesses said that anyone but Sanders visibly possessed a gun.
Sanders remained in custody as of Wednesday at the Racine County Jail. A preliminary hearing, to be held via teleconference, is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 19.
Caitlin Sievers and Adam Rogan contributed to this report.
