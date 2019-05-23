KENOSHA — Kenosha Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a business's employee with an ax, then fled the scene.
At 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha Police officers responded to an open business in the 5900 block of 35th Avenue for a report of assault, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.
A caller reported that a man with an ax and shovel entered the business and assaulted a male employee with the ax. The suspect then fled on foot north through yards.
The victim suffered two lacerations to his elbow, but refused to be transported to a hospital. No motive for the assault was given, and officers found the ax and shovel at the scene.
The suspect is described as a white man approximately 20 years of age, clean-shaven with dark, curly hair and wearing jeans and a dark T-shirt.
Numerous officers, including two K-9 officers, searched the area on foot and could not locate the suspect. K-tech West and McKinley schools were notified that the incident occurred and placed on soft lockdown for a period of time. Additional area police patrols were assigned for the remainder of the day.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or, to remain anonymous, Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Today's mugshots: May 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roosevelt Allen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Catrina M. Bell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Catrina M. Bell, 4500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Joseph Davis
Joseph Davis, Mount Pleasant, financial transaction card (fraudulent use greater than $10,000), felony personal identity theft, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trinity M. Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trinity M. Jones, 1300 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Leonard Ray Ledoux
Leonard Ray Ledoux, 5100 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, theft, misdemeanor battery.
Joe Mendoza
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joe Mendoza, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft.
Yolanda S. Williams
Yolanda S. Williams, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, intentionally abuse resident, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bianca Lattice Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bianca Lattice Wilson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, receiving stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000).
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Michael G. Ashford
Michael G. Ashford, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Kent L. Burns Jr.
Kent L. Burns Jr., 2200 block of William Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Capriella L. Davis
Capriella L. Davis, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Victoria E. Rash
Victoria E. Rash, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Efrain De Jesus Rivera
Efrain De Jesus Rivera, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine.
