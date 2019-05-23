Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a business's employee with an ax, then fled the scene.

At 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha Police officers responded to an open business in the 5900 block of 35th Avenue for a report of assault, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.

A caller reported that a man with an ax and shovel entered the business and assaulted a male employee with the ax. The suspect then fled on foot north through yards.

The victim suffered two lacerations to his elbow, but refused to be transported to a hospital. No motive for the assault was given, and officers found the ax and shovel at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man approximately 20 years of age, clean-shaven with dark, curly hair and wearing jeans and a dark T-shirt.  

Numerous officers, including two K-9 officers, searched the area on foot and could not locate the suspect. K-tech West and McKinley schools were notified that the incident occurred and placed on soft lockdown for a period of time. Additional area police patrols were assigned for the remainder of the day.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or, to remain anonymous, Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

