Suspect at center of Racine County bail squabble appears for his virtual hearing

RACINE — The man at the center of the squabble between Racine County’s sheriff and a local elected official who paid $10,000 cash to gain the man’s release on behalf of a bail fund, appeared in court Tuesday. Sort of.

Adrian O. Jefferson, 23, of Milwaukee, faces a long list of charges for his alleged role in a 2018 burglary of a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s pickup truck in which multiple SWAT-issued high-powered firearms were stolen.

With his cash bail paid, Jefferson was released from Racine County Jail in late November. On Tuesday, he was in court via Zoom.

The Joshua Glover Justice Fund assists those who are unable to pay cash bail to get out of Racine County Jail.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling objected to the release of Jefferson, whom he called “a dangerous criminal with access to high-powered weapons.”

The sheriff also lashed out at the JGJF board member who brought the cash, Nick Demske, who is a trustee for the City of Racine on the Racine County Board. Schmaling called for Demske to be removed from county government.

In response, Demske noted there is no crime in posting bail that has been set by the court. Further, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, Demske continued, including Jefferson. He told The Journal Times that it wasn’t JGJF that provided the money to get Jefferson out of jail; it was actually the Milwaukee Freedom Fund, which paid JGJF to post the bail on its behalf.

The Racine County Board has not publicly addressed the issue. At its only meeting since Schmaling called for Demske to be removed, no one on the board addressed the sheriff’s request, although one member of the public submitted a comment in support of Demske.

“I fully support County Board Supervisor Nick Demske and am strongly opposed to the statements from Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling,” the member of the public, Julie Jacobs of the City of Racine, wrote in the comment. Jacobs wrote that she does not personally know Demske, and that “I am becoming weary of Sheriff Schmaling antics, whether he is openly defying the state mask mandate ... or pushing for the removal of the hardworking county board (supervisor) who opposed the budget increase in the law enforcement budget, it’s time for the Racine County Board of Supervisors to stand up to Sheriff Schmaling’s bullying and remind him that he works for the county — not the other way around.”

The RCSO did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday about the agency’s policies regarding the storage of firearms associated with the department.

Case history

The RCSO responded to the 1900 block of Crestwood Drive in Raymond on July 6, 2018, for a report of a burglary of a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

The owner of the truck, who has now been identified as an RCSO deputy, reported he locked the doors on the truck the evening before, hitting the lock feature on the key fob three times.

In the morning he found his truck ransacked, his firearms missing, and it appeared as though whoever broke into the truck also attempted to pry open the garage door.

According to the criminal complaint, a number of firearms — as well as firearm accessories and ammunition — were stolen from the vehicle, including:

A fully automatic Colt M16A1

An Armalite AR-10 rifle with a sniper sight

20 rounds of what was described as “federal ammo” with nickel cases

20 rounds of armor-piercing ammunition

A .40-caliber Glock that was kept in the center console

A Colt .223 caliber rifle

$425 in cash

A law enforcement badge

The RCSO issued a Wisconsin Crime Alert, part of a law enforcement notification system, advising other agencies of the theft and providing photos of missing items.

Investigators were contacted on July 8, 2018 and advised that the Milwaukee Police Department has a suspect in custody who had been in possession of a gun with a “camouflage Aimpoint attached to the flashlight rails on the bottom of the barrel.” According to the criminal complaint, the “Aimpoint was similar in nature to what was affixed to the M16 stolen” from Racine County.

Further, when MPD searched the residence of Jefferson, they allege to have found a 10-round magazine that was empty and a tray of nine armor-piercing rounds and multiple other items that purportedly matched the description of the items stolen from Racine County.

Later, the victim of the burglary and theft “identified the AR-10 magazine as belonging to him.”

The criminal complaint states that, in an interview, Jefferson told investigators he was shopping for a gun to buy, so he called someone he knew as “Al,” who said he had some guns for sale.

Jefferson allegedly told investigators Al had two big guns, both painted green, one of which was $450 and a bigger gun for $500. The defendant claimed Al stayed the night and left the Aimpoint, AR-10 magazine, and the armor-piercing ammunition behind when he left.

Investigators said video taken from the defendant’s phone show him with the stolen firearms.

The charges Jefferson faces are as follows:

Three felony counts of theft of movable property (with special facts)

Felony attempted burglary of a building with use of a dangerous weapon

Three felony counts of receiving stolen property/firearms

Seven misdemeanor counts of theft with use of a dangerous weapon

Misdemeanor damage to property with use of a dangerous weapon

Entry into a locked vehicle with use of a dangerous weapon

The case has made little movement in court so far. A not-guilty plea was submitted in July when Jefferson was still in jail, and no jury trial is set.

Adam Rogan and Rachel Kubik of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

