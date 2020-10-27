 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in slaying of Marcus Caldwell
Suspect arrested in slaying of Marcus Caldwell

RACINE — Khalil E. Buckley, 23, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Marcus D. Caldwell Jr., 20, of Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday.

According to the RPD, police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 17 after receiving reports of a shooting. Caldwell was found dead at the scene, according to police, “deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Caldwell was known as a talented basketball player at Horlick High School. He graduated from Horlick in 2018.

“It’s just really sad when you think about a life cut way too short because he really was a neat character,” said Jason Treutelaar, Horlick High School boys basketball coach.

Since Caldwell’s death, there has been an outpouring of memories and love for him throughout the city, decrying gun violence and remembering the infectious smile of the Horlick basketball standout lovingly known as “Earl.”

Caldwell was a three-year varsity athlete who made first team All-Southeast Conference and second team All-Racine County, and played in the 2018 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Caldwell was an active father to his daughter, who was born when he was a freshman in high school. She often attended his games and practices.

The Racine Police Department is thanking the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for valuable assistance with the investigation, Racine Police said in press release.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime, which is still being investigated. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

