SOMERS — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a rollover crash in the 1500 block of Sheridan Road in Somers that apparently began following a hit-and-run crash in Pleasant Prairie late Saturday.
According to Sgt. Aaron Schaffer of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash around 9:32 p.m. in the 9100 block of Sheridan Road.
Schaffer said the suspect vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and another vehicle had been traveling westbound on 91st Street when the Jeep rear-ended the other vehicle.
“When the woman said she was going to call police, they took off northbound (on Sheridan),” Schaffer said.
The woman had apparently taken photos of the Jeep’s license plate in an effort to assist police in tracking it.
According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Pittsley, authorities pursued the vehicle traveling northbound on Sheridan Road. Witnesses reported that the driver had been traveling erratically and at speeds of up to 60 mph.
According to Pittsley, the vehicle struck another car in Somers, the impact causing it to roll over. Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the crash.
Pittsley said the driver in the suspect’s vehicle was arrested, but was not injured. A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle and the driver of the other car were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Sheridan Road was closed in both directions following the crash.
Pittsley said the suspect had multiple warrants for his arrest.
