KENOSHA — An adult male has been arrested after barricading himself inside a residence with two other adults.
According to a news release from the Kenosha Police Department, at 11:41 a.m. Kenosha officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on the 4100 block of 30th Avenue.
Officers found an adult male, who was not named in the release, had barricaded himself insidethe residence. He was armed with a crowbar and made threats against officers. The officers also learned that two adults, not involved in the barricade, also were inside the house.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Tactical Response Team was called to the scene. The suspect then released the uninvolved adults. The suspect was taken into custody without incident "after a lengthy standoff," according to the release.
As of the time of the release, the suspect was being held on an outstanding warrant. No injuries were reported.
I assume these Kenosha crime stories are supposed to make Racine residents feel a little less hopeless, considering that even Kenosha (aka Racine without criminals running it) has criminals and crime. Are you now posting stories from Racine on the Kenosha News site?
"He was armed with a crowbar and made threats against officers." That calls for the Tactical Response Team? Break in and point your guns at him. Tell him to drop the crowbar, preferably on his head. [tongue]
