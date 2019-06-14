{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man was taken into custody on Friday after a reported assault.

At about 4:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Durand Avenue regarding a complaint of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, the first responding officer discovered that the victim, a 63-year-old woman, had sustained significant injuries to her face and head. She was transported to Ascension All Saints hospital by rescue for treatment.

During the investigation, police learned that a suspect fled to an apartment building in the 4300 block of Durand Avenue. Officers from the Mount Pleasant and Racine Police Departments located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Augie Marsch, 58, of Mount Pleasant.

He was transported to the Racine County Jail, where he was being held on suspicion of substantial battery to a person over 62 (domestic abuse), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and an active warrant.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

