MOUNT PLEASANT — A man was taken into custody on Friday after a reported assault.
At about 4:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Durand Avenue regarding a complaint of an assault in progress.
Upon arrival, the first responding officer discovered that the victim, a 63-year-old woman, had sustained significant injuries to her face and head. She was transported to Ascension All Saints hospital by rescue for treatment.
During the investigation, police learned that a suspect fled to an apartment building in the 4300 block of Durand Avenue. Officers from the Mount Pleasant and Racine Police Departments located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
The suspect was identified as Augie Marsch, 58, of Mount Pleasant.
He was transported to the Racine County Jail, where he was being held on suspicion of substantial battery to a person over 62 (domestic abuse), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and an active warrant.
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
Today's mugshots: June 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre D. Berryhill
Deandre D. Berryhill, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, armed robbery. felony bail jumping.
Mary J. Gray
Mary J. Gray, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jose L. Mora
Jose L. Mora, 800 block of St. Patrick Street, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
John Ollie Dundy
John Ollie Dundy, Milwaukee, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cetes R. Golden
Cetes R. Golden, 800 block of Valerie Court, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Lucas J. Martin
Lucas J. Martin, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.