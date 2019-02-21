BURLINGTON — A 23-year-old Burlington man has been charged after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and was found hiding in a trash bin Wednesday evening.
David L. Harris, of the 200 block of East Market Street, was charged Thursday with a repeat offense of THC possession and attempting to flee/elude an officer as an operator of a vehicle, both of which are felonies, in addition to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer.
A Burlington Police officer reported that he tried to pull over a vehicle at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday because its owner had a suspended license.
Upon trying to initiate a traffic stop, the officer reported that the driver of the vehicle did not pull over and did not slow down at a stop sign at the intersection of Mary Street and Wainwright Avenue.
The officer said that he turned off his emergency lights, but continued to follow the vehicle, which eventually parked in an alley between South Pine and Alice streets. A passenger then exited the vehicle and reportedly told the officer that the driver of the vehicle was Harris, who had since driven away, according to a criminal complaint.
The vehicle was not owned by Harris, according to police.
The officer reported that he then drove to the last known location of Harris, where his K-9 was instructed to track Harris’ scent. Before the K-9, Zander, could locate Harris, another officer reportedly said via police radio that Harris had been found in a trash bin behind Dan-Tone Garage, 348 S. Pine St., Burlington. He was arrested.
Upon searching the vehicle Harris had been driving, a “grinder” used for preparing marijuana to be ingested was found, police said. A bag of marijuana was also found in the vehicle’s center console, according to police.
Harris pleaded guilty to resisting/obstructing an officer in 2013 and in 2016, and pleaded guilty to felony possession of narcotic drugs in 2013.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
(2) comments
A better penalty wold have been to park a squad there and let him spend night it the dumpster.
Yea buddy get your BITE ON!!
