Surges in cop retirements reported in Milwaukee, New York, but not in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — The Milwaukee and New York police departments have both reported surges in early retirements and resignations in recent weeks, with department leaders citing growing anti-police resentment as one of the factors driving officers away from the force. No such surges have been reported in four of Racine County’s largest law enforcement forces.

Since the beginning of the year, zero retirements or resignations have been reported by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department, according to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and MPPD Police Chief Matt Soens.

Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson said that between May 25 (the date of Floyd’s death) and June 29, there were zero retirements or resignations from the Burlington Police Department

In mid-June, Schmaling said that zero deputies had called in sick amid the unrest and coronavirus pandemic, when many public safety agencies locally and nationwide had felt their capabilities being stretched.