Surges in cop retirements reported in Milwaukee, New York, but not in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — The Milwaukee and New York police departments have both reported surges in early retirements and resignations in recent weeks, with department leaders citing growing anti-police resentment as one of the factors driving officers away from the force. No such surges have been reported in four of Racine County’s largest law enforcement forces.
Since the beginning of the year, zero retirements or resignations have been reported by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department, according to Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and MPPD Police Chief Matt Soens.
Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson said that between May 25 (the date of Floyd’s death) and June 29, there were zero retirements or resignations from the Burlington Police Department
In mid-June, Schmaling said that zero deputies had called in sick amid the unrest and coronavirus pandemic, when many public safety agencies locally and nationwide had felt their capabilities being stretched.
The Racine Police Department, with about 190 sworn officers, has seen three officers leave the department since the beginning of the year and only two since February; a fourth officer is expected to retire before the end of the month, according to department spokesman Sgt. Chad Melby, who said in a July 8 email “I can’t speak to specific reasons why officers left or retired.”
On July 9, Racine Police Chief Art Howell announced he plans to retire by the end of 2020.
Large cities see impact
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales told Milwaukee’s City Council in late June that many of this year’s retirements from the MPD are due to recent unrest, although he did not provide exact numbers.
“Unfortunately with the incidents that have occurred we have a large number of staff that are resigning that probably would have stuck around had it not been for some of the events that have led to this,” said Morales, who himself is facing scrutiny about his future with the department.
New York Police Department Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell told reporters that there was a “troubling” 41% increase in the number of retirements from the NYPD in the final week of June and first week of July.
“Of course, cops are retiring at a higher rate,” Chris Monahan, president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association, told CNN on Wednesday. “We’ve been abandoned by the NYPD and elected officials.”
Increases in police retirements/resignations have also been reported in Minneapolis, Portland (Oregon, where the police chief abruptly quit) and Atlanta.
Those surges have been blamed on the unrest following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, coupled with growing calls to “defund the police.”
Leaders in both New York and Milwaukee have moved to trim police funding. That idea has less traction among elected officials in Racine County.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.