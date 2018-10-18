STURTEVANT — A supervisor at a Sturtevant medical products company has been charged with battery for allegedly punching an employee in the face.
Aubrey R. Harris-Johnson, 21, of the 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue in Racine, is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
She faces up to a $10,000 fine and as much as three years and six months in prison for the first charge and up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail for the second charge.
The charges were initially filed Sept. 26 and Harris-Johnson made her first appearance in court on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
The employee alleges she was being harassed by Harris-Johnson, one of the supervisors, while they were working overnight on June 14.
When the alleged victim stood up for herself, Harris-Johnson punched her in the face. The victim said that Harris-Johnson had previously attacked other employees as well. The victim said the abuse was typically verbal harassment, but often turned physical when victims stood up to Harris-Johnson.
The victim said she and others had gone to the company’s human resources department about Harris-Johnson’s behavior several times, and were always reassured that it would be handled, but it never was. The victim said that another employee who stood up to Harris-Johnson was fired.
The alleged victim said she was made to sit in the human resources office for more than an hour on the morning of June 15, before she was taken to the hospital for a nose bleed that wouldn’t stop, a result of the altercation.
When the victim returned to speak with human resources officials, she was told she was fired as of that morning and would have to leave.
An adjourned initial appearance in the case is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Law Enforcement center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.