RACINE — A Racine woman with an intellectual disability was sentenced Thursday to time served after violating her probation related to a 2016 homicide in an apartment above the former Sunshine Supermarket on Taylor Avenue.
One of the probation violations was reportedly discovered after Myquette L. Johnson gave birth to a child with marijuana in its system.
Both the prosecution and defense asserted during a sentencing hearing Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., that additional jail time for Johnson would not serve justice. Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher agreed.
Assistant Racine County District Attorney Dirk Jensen described Johnson’s situation as “unique.”
“It’s an unfortunate case where I’m not sure that Ms. Johnson is best served in this type of a court setting,” Jensen said. “She may be more appropriately served in a probate or guardianship kind of setting.”
Johnson’s attorney, Gregory Bates, also said that it might be best for Johnson to be under some sort of guardianship arrangement.
“It’s probably unfortunate that has not happened,” he said.
Johnson, 33, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Taylor Avenue, was sentenced in June 2017 to two years of probation for two counts of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer in relation to the homicide of Kim Cantwell of Racine.
Johnson’s boyfriend at the time, 52-year-old Harry Fumich, strangled Cantwell, 50, with an electrical cord on Oct. 4, 2016, and dumped her body in a trash bin behind Sunshine Supermarket, 1559 Taylor Ave.
Fumich was sentenced in August 2017 to life in prison without the possibility of release, after pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.
Johnson was initially charged with felony first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly luring Cantwell to her death. Deputy Racine County District Attorney Maureen Martinez later offered Johnson a plea deal and downgraded the charges to two resisting and obstructing misdemeanors. Martinez said during the 2017 sentencing hearing that she did not believe Johnson had the cognitive ability to interfere in the crime.
Johnson has an IQ of 55, in addition to a mood disorder. IQ is based on a scale from 40 to 175. A score of 85 to 114 is considered average, and scores of 75 or below generally indicate intellectual disabilities.
Probation violations
As a condition of her probation, Johnson was not to use controlled substances or alcohol and was required to apply for services from the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County.
Bates told the court Thursday that his client’s probation violations were related to a relationship with another person who tried to control her, much like Fumich did.
Johnson, who already had three children, gave birth to a fourth child in October.
The baby was born with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in the child’s system. Probation officers were then unable to locate Johnson from Nov. 3-8 and when she did report to her probation officer, she smelled of marijuana, the judge said. Johnson was taken into custody at the Racine County Jail on Dec. 12, according to online records.
“Most of what she does is based on a lot of nervousness about what’s going to happen, a lot of acting out based upon that,” Bates said. “She does have a background that appears to be chaotic.”
Johnson gave the child to a relative of the father shortly after the baby’s birth, but her attorney said she would like to be reunited with the infant.
Johnson spoke to the judge through tears.
“I’m nervous and I’m scared,” she repeated numerous times.
She also told Flancher that she misses her baby.
“I want to do something positive with my life,” Johnson said.
Flancher sentenced Johnson to nine months in jail for each misdemeanor count, to be served concurrently, with credit for 300 days served. Flancher said that should mean Johnson would be released later on Thursday.