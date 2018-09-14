RACINE — The Racine Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man on Thursday who reportedly threatened police during a Facebook Live video.
The video reportedly showed that the man had a gun, and the friend told police that the man was suicidal. Police said that, in the Facebook Live feed, the man was "making statements he would shoot police if they approached him."
Police responded to the 1800 block of Badger Street soon after 5 p.m., deploying a SWAT "bearcat armored vehicle."
After calling the man on his phone proved unsuccessful, police said that they set up a perimeter and tried using a loudspeaker to make contact with him, at which point a gunshot was heard.
Soon after, the man reportedly came out of the home and surrendered "without further incident," according to police.
The man's blood alcohol level was .158, according to police.