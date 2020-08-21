Subway order ends with charges; Man reportedly used stolen info to try to buy food online

An officer spoke with a Subway employee who stated that a few minutes after the online order totaling $21.91 was placed, they received a call from the card owner in California advising it was fraudulent. When McGlorn arrived to pick up the order, he repeatedly tried to use the Subway App to pay for the food. The employee stalled McGlorn until officers arrived.

An officer spoke with the cardholder from California who stated she had an employee with a Subway account who used to order food for the company in the past. The officer then spoke to the employee who reported she received a notification that her Subway order was ready in Racine. She called Subway and advised them she did not make that order.

McGlorn admitted that he obtained the login information for the Subway account from an Instagram account named "HTTP Jordan" and he was told by the account he could use the Subway account to get "free food." He admitted he was part of a group chat out of Atlanta called "Swipe City."

He said when he went to pick up the food and the order repeatedly declined, he wanted to leave "before the employees got suspicious."

When officers asked McGlorn if he though it was "weird" that he could get free food by logging into an application, he said he "did not think so," and ultimately became upset and terminated the interview.