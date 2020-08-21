Subway order ends with charges; Man reportedly used stolen info to try to buy food online

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly used credit card information obtained from online to try to buy a meal from Subway.
D'Angelo D. McGlorn, 25, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of personal ID theft for financial gain and misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card less than $2,500 and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was dispatched to the Subway at 2221 Lathrop Ave. for a fraud complaint. Dispatch advised that an online order had been fraudulently placed with a customer's information who lived in California. The suspect who placed the fraudulent online order was at the Subway to pick up the food and employees were stalling him until officers arrived.
Officers arrived and when they entered McGlorn tried to leave. Subway employees alerted officers that he was the suspect. Officers told him they were investigating a credit card violation and he became agitated. He was placed in handcuffs.
The officer asked if he had any weapons on him and he said no. The officer patted him down and felt a hard object in his pocket. McGlorn confirmed it was a firearm and stated "it's not mine, it's my girl's," and advised it wasn't loaded. The officer removed the firearm and noted it was fully loaded.
An officer spoke with a Subway employee who stated that a few minutes after the online order totaling $21.91 was placed, they received a call from the card owner in California advising it was fraudulent. When McGlorn arrived to pick up the order, he repeatedly tried to use the Subway App to pay for the food. The employee stalled McGlorn until officers arrived.
An officer spoke with the cardholder from California who stated she had an employee with a Subway account who used to order food for the company in the past. The officer then spoke to the employee who reported she received a notification that her Subway order was ready in Racine. She called Subway and advised them she did not make that order.
McGlorn admitted that he obtained the login information for the Subway account from an Instagram account named "HTTP Jordan" and he was told by the account he could use the Subway account to get "free food." He admitted he was part of a group chat out of Atlanta called "Swipe City."
He said when he went to pick up the food and the order repeatedly declined, he wanted to leave "before the employees got suspicious."
When officers asked McGlorn if he though it was "weird" that he could get free food by logging into an application, he said he "did not think so," and ultimately became upset and terminated the interview.
McGlorn was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. McGlorn remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James L Humphreys
James (aka Jerry Daniels) L Humphreys, Chicago, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
D'Angelo D McGlorn
D'Angelo D McGlorn, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Marqwan D Porter
Marqwan (aka Marquan Pitt) D Porter, 4100 block of Erie Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault.
Eric R Shroat
Eric R Shroat, 3100 block Fischer Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David E Young
David E Young, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka Marco Rainge) G Williams, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
