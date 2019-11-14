Substance that evacuated Waterford Village Hall was not hazardous, police say

WATERFORD — The unknown substance included in an envelope that resulted in
an evacuation of Village Hall last week was not hazardous, Waterford Police Chief Matt Johnson said Wednesday afternoon.
“We have to identify who is the responsible party and make a determination at the end of the investigation if charges will be filed or not,” Johnson said.
Police have not yet developed a suspect, Johnson said.
The substance was delivered in an envelope containing a handwritten response to a survey sent by the village to town residents affected by the Town Board’s decision to cancel the two municipalities’ fire and emergency medical services contract, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said last week when Village Hall was evacuated.
The envelope’s return address was written as that of town resident Scott Burns, who has been a vocal opponent of the contract cancelation. He said he did not send the survey.
