Substance that evacuated Waterford Village Hall was not hazardous, police say

WATERFORD — The unknown substance included in an envelope that resulted in an evacuation of Village Hall last week was not hazardous, Waterford Police Chief Matt Johnson said Wednesday afternoon.

“We have to identify who is the responsible party and make a determination at the end of the investigation if charges will be filed or not,” Johnson said.

Police have not yet developed a suspect, Johnson said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The substance was delivered in an envelope containing a handwritten response to a survey sent by the village to town residents affected by the Town Board’s decision to cancel the two municipalities’ fire and emergency medical services contract, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said last week when Village Hall was evacuated.

The envelope’s return address was written as that of town resident Scott Burns, who has been a vocal opponent of the contract cancelation. He said he did not send the survey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.