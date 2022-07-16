 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sturtevant woman faces meth possession charges after traffic stop

  • 0

CALEDONIA — A Sturtevant woman allegedly was in possession of amphetamines, fentanyl and meth, according to a new criminal complaint.

Sarah Reidenbach

Reidenbach

Sarah B. Reidenbach, 38, of the 900 block of Hastings Court, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotics and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possess/illegally obtained prescription. 

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 31 and Four Mile Road.

As the officer spoke to the driver, identified as Reidenbach, he noticed her movements were very animated. After learning she had prior drug convictions, he had a K9 conduct a sniff around the vehicle. The K9 displayed a hit on detecting controlled substances within the vehicle.

People are also reading…

A search was conducted and officers found a purse with several crystal-like shards consistent with meth. In the trunk of the vehicle was a cigar box, a daily pill container and two pill bottles. The pill contained gabapentin pills, one of the pill bottles contained Midorine HCL that was prescribed to someone else, and the other pill bottle had Meloxicam and did not have a label. The cigar box had a glass pipe, a bowl with meth, a container with meth, a false lipstick tube with remnants of meth and baggies that had remnants of meth. 

Reidenbach was transported to the jail and a quantity of pills as well as meth was found in her possession. The meth weighed 8.6 grams and the four pills tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. 

Reidenbach was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

Racine Police indicate March 20 'attempted execution' caught on video was an attempted retribution

A second Racine man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old on March 20 on Racine's north side in what authorities are calling "an attempted execution" that was captured on video.

The Racine Police Department believes the shooting is a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters believing the teenager was a Northside For Life gang member even though he is not actually affiliated with any gang.

Police also have asserted that the March 20 shooting was intended to be in retribution for the March 13 killing of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. According to court documents, both of the men charged in the March 20 shooting were wearing clothing in tribute to Henderson when they were arrested and police asserted that those charged believe the NFL gang was responsible for Henderson's death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News