Sturtevant woman faces meth possession charges after traffic stop

CALEDONIA — A Sturtevant woman allegedly was in possession of amphetamines, fentanyl and meth, according to a new criminal complaint.
Sarah B. Reidenbach, 38, of the 900 block of Hastings Court, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotics and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possess/illegally obtained prescription.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 31 and Four Mile Road.
As the officer spoke to the driver, identified as Reidenbach, he noticed her movements were very animated. After learning she had prior drug convictions, he had a K9 conduct a sniff around the vehicle. The K9 displayed a hit on detecting controlled substances within the vehicle.
A search was conducted and officers found a purse with several crystal-like shards consistent with meth. In the trunk of the vehicle was a cigar box, a daily pill container and two pill bottles. The pill contained gabapentin pills, one of the pill bottles contained Midorine HCL that was prescribed to someone else, and the other pill bottle had Meloxicam and did not have a label. The cigar box had a glass pipe, a bowl with meth, a container with meth, a false lipstick tube with remnants of meth and baggies that had remnants of meth.
Reidenbach was transported to the jail and a quantity of pills as well as meth was found in her possession. The meth weighed 8.6 grams and the four pills tested positive for amphetamines and fentanyl.
Reidenbach was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
