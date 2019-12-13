Sturtevant woman charged after allegedly attacking her ex

RACINE — A Sturtevant woman accused of attacking her ex because he would not let her see their child while she was reportedly intoxicated is facing multiple charges.
Amanda M. Blank, 35, of the 9300 block of Florence Drive, is charged with 12 counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Early Friday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Howe Street. The officer spoke with a man who said he and his ex, Blank, have a child together. The child's father said he was going to let Blank see the child, but he had heard that Blank was at a bar drinking all night and was intoxicated, so he refused.
At about 2:50 a.m. Friday, Blank went to her ex's home and demanded to see their child. Blank's ex did not let her inside, so Blank allegedly kicked the door and tried to force her way inside. Her ex thought Blank left, but when he opened the front door, Blank reportedly attacked him and his friend and then drove off.
Police stopped Blank and took her to the Racine County Jail. Police say Blank was uncooperative, yelling incoherently and kept resisting until she was taken to a cell.
The criminal complaint did not indicate whether or not Blank was tested for alcohol use.
As of Friday afternoon, Blank remained in custody on a $2,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Amy C Embry
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amy C Embry, 700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jordan T Kozlik
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan T Kozlik, Franksville, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury).
Destiny Monette Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Robert L Mayfield Jr.
Robert L Mayfield Jr., 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Angela A Scheit
Angela A Scheit, 1800 block of Villa Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Tuan D Watkins
Tuan D Watkins, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, first degree sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under 13), causing child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.
Justin S Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
I'mani K Bundrent
I'mani K Bundrent, 2000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aimee R Mahan
Aimee R Mahan, Volo, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Angel T McLemore
Angel T McLemore, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Elizabeth A Pavia
Elizabeth A Pavia, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
India J Cannon
India J Cannon, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft, financial transaction card (use to defraud less than $10,000).
Alise M Carter-Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alise M Carter-Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Neal C Conley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Neal C Conley, Brodhead, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr., 2800 block of Spring Drive, Burlington, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, reckless driving causing injury.