You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sturtevant woman charged after allegedly attacking her ex
0 comments
Crime and Courts

Sturtevant woman charged after allegedly attacking her ex

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Sturtevant woman accused of attacking her ex because he would not let her see their child while she was reportedly intoxicated is facing multiple charges.

Amanda M. Blank, 35, of the 9300 block of Florence Drive, is charged with 12 counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Early Friday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Howe Street. The officer spoke with a man who said he and his ex, Blank, have a child together. The child's father said he was going to let Blank see the child, but he had heard that Blank was at a bar drinking all night and was intoxicated, so he refused.

At about 2:50 a.m. Friday, Blank went to her ex's home and demanded to see their child. Blank's ex did not let her inside, so Blank allegedly kicked the door and tried to force her way inside. Her ex thought Blank left, but when he opened the front door, Blank reportedly attacked him and his friend and then drove off. 

Police stopped Blank and took her to the Racine County Jail. Police say Blank was uncooperative, yelling incoherently and kept resisting until she was taken to a cell. 

The criminal complaint did not indicate whether or not Blank was tested for alcohol use. 

As of Friday afternoon, Blank remained in custody on a $2,500 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Amanda Blank

Blank
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Villa Street homicide victim named
Crime and Courts

Villa Street homicide victim named

Victor Perez, a 45-year-old Racine resident, has been identified as the man allegedly killed by Angela A. Scheit on Friday on the 1800 block of Villa Street, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News