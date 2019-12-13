Sturtevant woman charged after allegedly attacking her ex

RACINE — A Sturtevant woman accused of attacking her ex because he would not let her see their child while she was reportedly intoxicated is facing multiple charges.

Amanda M. Blank, 35, of the 9300 block of Florence Drive, is charged with 12 counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Early Friday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Howe Street. The officer spoke with a man who said he and his ex, Blank, have a child together. The child's father said he was going to let Blank see the child, but he had heard that Blank was at a bar drinking all night and was intoxicated, so he refused.

At about 2:50 a.m. Friday, Blank went to her ex's home and demanded to see their child. Blank's ex did not let her inside, so Blank allegedly kicked the door and tried to force her way inside. Her ex thought Blank left, but when he opened the front door, Blank reportedly attacked him and his friend and then drove off.

Police stopped Blank and took her to the Racine County Jail. Police say Blank was uncooperative, yelling incoherently and kept resisting until she was taken to a cell.