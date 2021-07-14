Sturtevant woman allegedly punched teenager in the eye after mooning him

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant woman allegedly mooned a teenager and then punched him in the eye.
Erin E. Miller, 54, of the 11900 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of battery and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, officers were sent to the 11800 block of Washington Ave. because Miller had assaulted her neighbor. It was later learned that Miller was upset over property lines and the positioning of a work vehicle in the shared driveway.
An officer spoke to the victims, one of which was a teenager under the age of 18 who had injuries to his neck and left eye. Miller then reportedly came out of her house with a hammer before retreating and locking the door. She was ordered to exit several times but refused. Officers eventually breached the door and arrested her.
The officer then spoke to the victim who said that when he returned to the residence, Miller began to holler at him and make moaning noises. She then exposed her butt towards him. His parents then exited and confronted Miller who then got into fight with them. The victim tried to break it up and Miller grabbed a chain around his neck, then allegedly punched him in the eye.
Miller was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
