 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sturtevant woman allegedly punched teenager in the eye after mooning him
0 Comments

Sturtevant woman allegedly punched teenager in the eye after mooning him

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant woman allegedly mooned a teenager and then punched him in the eye.

Record Numbers of Manatees Dying of Starvation in, 'Unprecedented' Mortality Event. 'Newsweek' reports that a total of 841 manatee deaths were recorded by Florida's Fish and Wildlife Commission in the first half of 2021. . Many of the deaths have been attributed to starvation due to a loss of seagrass. Unprecedented manatee mortality due to starvation was documented on the Atlantic coast this past winter and spring, Florida's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI), via 'Newsweek'. Most deaths occurred during the colder months when manatees migrated to and through the Indian River Lagoon where the majority of seagrass has died off, Florida's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI), via 'Newsweek'. According to the institute, the long-term health effects of "prolonged starvation" on the remaining manatees are still unknown. The death total of 841 is more than double the five-year average of 352. The seagrass reduction has been attributed to human-caused pollution. This pollution, such as fertilizer runoff and sewage leaks, causes algal blooms to proliferate in the water. The Indian River Lagoon has experienced devastating losses of seagrasses wherein more than 90% of the seagrass biomass has been killed off by severe and repeated harmful algal blooms.., Patrick Rose, aquatic biologist and executive director of the Save the Manatee Club, via 'Newsweek'. ...as the result of decades of nutrient pollution from human waste entering the IRL through the groundwater from leaching septic drain fields, poorly treated wastewater from municipal treatment facilities, and stormwater runoff containing fertilizers and other pollutants, Patrick Rose, aquatic biologist and executive director of the Save the Manatee Club, via Newsweek. Rose said people can help by calling on their local, state and federal leaders to prevent pollution from happening in the first place and to cleanup existing pollution

Erin E. Miller, 54, of the 11900 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of battery and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, officers were sent to the 11800 block of Washington Ave. because Miller had assaulted her neighbor. It was later learned that Miller was upset over property lines and the positioning of a work vehicle in the shared driveway.

Erin Miller

Miller

An officer spoke to the victims, one of which was a teenager under the age of 18 who had injuries to his neck and left eye. Miller then reportedly came out of her house with a hammer before retreating and locking the door. She was ordered to exit several times but refused. Officers eventually breached the door and arrested her.

The officer then spoke to the victim who said that when he returned to the residence, Miller began to holler at him and make moaning noises. She then exposed her butt towards him. His parents then exited and confronted Miller who then got into fight with them. The victim tried to break it up and Miller grabbed a chain around his neck, then allegedly punched him in the eye.

Miller was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News