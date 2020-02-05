Sturtevant Police looking for two men, two women who allegedly cashed forged checks

STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Police Department is looking for four suspects who allegedly defrauded Educators Credit Union last weekend.

Police responded to the credit union at 1300 90th St. Saturday evening after receiving a fraud complaint.

The officer was informed that four suspects had allegedly deposited forged checks, withdrew cash from the ATM, then left the scene.

None of the four suspects appear to be Educators Credit Union account holders. Still images from security footage have been released showing all four suspects.

Other Educators locations, including one in Milwaukee, have been taken advantage of using a similar scheme, according to police. The loss initially appears to be greater than $1,800.

During the incident in Sturtevant, the suspects appear to have been traveling in a Black Nissan sedan with an Illinois license plate: BG60564.

Anyone who recognize those involved or has other information related to the thefts has been asked to contact Office Roe of the Sturtevant Police Department at 262-886-7235 or roen@sturtevant-wi.gov.

