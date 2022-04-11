Sturtevant man told officer he traded his Xbox, PS5 and PS4 for marijuana

STURTEVANT — A Sturtevant man allegedly had more than 503.5 grams (1.11 pounds) of marijuana in his car and reportedly told a police officer he sold his Xbox, PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles “for some pot, just to get caught with it!”
Kamarin B. Freitag, 24, of the 8600 block of Westbrook Drive, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana between 200-1,000 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was on patrol near Highway H and Braun Road when he saw a vehicle speeding.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Freitag.
The officer noted the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Freitag pleaded with the officer to not search his car and said he had “a little bit of pot” in the ashtray.
The officer located a backpack on the passenger’s side floorboard and found 503.5 grams of marijuana in four bags. Freitag then said the officer was ruining his life and said he traded his Xbox, PS5 and PS4 “for some pot, just to get caught with it!”
Freitag was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 11, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher George Reitzenstein
Christopher George Reitzenstein, 100 block of South Summereset Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Alberto Salgado
Alberto Salgado, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Erin Smith
Erin Smith, 3500 block of 48th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Lozzell K. White
Lozzell K. White, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Coloso III
Joseph M. Coloso III, 3400 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Orlando M. Meeks
Orlando M. Meeks, 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jordan Lavell Parker
Jordan Lavell Parker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno
Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno, 4700 block of 20th Avenue, Kenosha, hit and run (great bodily harm), second degree reckless injury.
Kamarin B. Freitag
Kamarin B. Freitag, 8600 block of Westbrook Drive, Sturtevant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Daniel J. Henigan
Daniel J. Henigan, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, second degree reckless homicide, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams).
Chedrick L. Johnson
Chedrick L. Johnson, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
George E. Kramer
George E. Kramer, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Elieser Ramos
Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.