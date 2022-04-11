Sturtevant man told officer he traded his Xbox, PS5 and PS4 for marijuana

STURTEVANT — A Sturtevant man allegedly had more than 503.5 grams (1.11 pounds) of marijuana in his car and reportedly told a police officer he sold his Xbox, PS5 and PS4 gaming consoles “for some pot, just to get caught with it!”

Kamarin B. Freitag, 24, of the 8600 block of Westbrook Drive, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana between 200-1,000 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was on patrol near Highway H and Braun Road when he saw a vehicle speeding.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Freitag.

The officer noted the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Freitag pleaded with the officer to not search his car and said he had “a little bit of pot” in the ashtray.

The officer located a backpack on the passenger’s side floorboard and found 503.5 grams of marijuana in four bags. Freitag then said the officer was ruining his life and said he traded his Xbox, PS5 and PS4 “for some pot, just to get caught with it!”

Freitag was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

