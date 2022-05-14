Sturtevant man faces 5th OWI charge after being nearly 3 times over the legal BAC limit

CALEDONIA — A Sturtevant man faces his fifth OWI charge after being accused of driving with a blood-alcohol content nearly 3 times.

Casey M. Ward, 41, of the 9000 block of Florence Drive, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fifth offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:22 a.m. on Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Highway 31.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Ward, and saw his eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was slurred and the strong odor of alcohol was coming from his breath and body. He said he was coming from a friend's house and had "two beers."

During the sobriety tests, Ward claimed that his shoes were not on correctly and, when trying to put them on, he had to use the officer for balance. He then said he was just wasting the officer's time and stated he was already under arrest and knew he was not safe to drive.

Ward provided a preliminary breath test which yielded a result of 0.225, nearly three times over the legal limit, which is 0.08. When asked how much he had to drink, he said he had six "tall boys" beers.

Ward was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

