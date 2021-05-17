 Skip to main content
Sturtevant man charged with 5th OWI
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant man has been charged with his 5th OWI.

Marvin Glenn McKay, 57, of the 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense, a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop near South Memorial Drive and Durand Avenue on a car that didn’t have its license plate illuminated.

Marvin McKay

McKay

The officer made contact with the driver, McKay, and while speaking with him noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He admitted to drinking and that his license was revoked. After failing the sobriety tests, McKay was placed under arrest and he refused to provide a sample of his blood.

McKay was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

