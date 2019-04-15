RACINE — A Sturtevant man allegedly told a nurse he would “pull up in a white van and kidnap you” and “put you in a garbage can where you belong” and then later threatened to kill Racine Police officers, according to police.
Daniel R. Lockard, 44, of the 3200 block of 91st Street, faces a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Lockard was checked in to Ascension All Saints Hospital Friday evening because he was intoxicated. At 10:15 p.m, Lockard began making threats to hospital staff, who called police.
Lockard reportedly said he would find one nurse, kidnap her and “do whatever I want to you” before leaving her in a garbage can.
Officers tried arresting Lockard, but he resisted. After officers successfully got handcuffs on Lockard and put him in a transport van, he reportedly yelled profanities at them and threatened to kill them.
“When I get out of jail, (expletive), you’re done,” Lockard reportedly said. “You’re gonna (expletive) die.”
Lockard made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a cash bond was set at $1,500, records show. He was still in custody at Racine County Jail as of Monday evening. he is due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 25.
