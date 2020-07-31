You have permission to edit this article.
Sturtevant man allegedly strikes pedestrian with pickup and flees; reportedly under the influence
Durand AVENUE incident

Sturtevant man allegedly strikes pedestrian with pickup and flees; reportedly under the influence

RACINE — A Sturtevant man allegedly struck a pedestrian with his pickup while under the influence and fled the scene, prosecutors contend.

Richard E. Rohr, 53, of the 2900 block of 95th Street, is charged with felony counts of hit and run causing great bodily harm and intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked causing great bodily harm to another and possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 11:45 p.m. on July 23, Racine Police and paramedics responded to the intersection of Hamlin Street and Durand Avenue for a report of a female pedestrian who had been struck by a pickup that subsequently left the scene. First responders found the pedestrian lying on the north sidewalk. She had sustained a broken femur, facial injuries, road rash and bleeding from the back of her head, reports indicate.

Witnesses identified the Dodge RAM that hit the victim as well as the driver, Rohr, who was observed stopping first at Fine Fare Foods, 1819 Durand Ave., then returning to the Seeker Motel, 1700 Durand Ave. Rohr did not attempt to notify police of the crash and had to be stopped by police. Rohr denied striking the victim or being involved in an accident.

Richard Rohr

Rohr

An initial conversation led an officer to believe Rohr was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Rohr agreed to submit to field sobriety tests at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Upon a search of Rohr, an officer reported locating a bag containing a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC.

Based on the results of the sobriety tests, Rohr was placed under arrest for an OWI. Rohr’s license was also found to be revoked at the time of the crash due to a prior OWI.

As of Friday, Rohr remained in custody at the Racine County Jail under a $5,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference in his case is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

