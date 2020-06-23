Sturtevant man allegedly slashed multiple tires, stole a 30-pack of Coors Light
Sturtevant man allegedly slashed multiple tires, stole a 30-pack of Coors Light

RACINE — A Sturtevant man allegedly slashed multiple people's tires and stole beer after getting into an argument Friday. 

John VanHara, 38, of the 3800 block of Contessa Court, was charged with three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Kearney Avenue Friday for a report that VanHara cut the tire on the victim's vehicle. The witness told officers that VanHara and another person were doing yard work for the victim and there was an argument regarding payment. The victim went to his car and the witness started talking to the victim through the driver's window. Then VanHara came up to the vehicle and stabbed the passenger side front tire.

At approximately 3:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sanders Park at 4809 Wood Road for a report of vandalism to a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated VanHara was intoxicated and slashed her tires with a knife. Officers observed the two passenger side tires were slashed.

Later at approximately 4:51 p.m., VanHara was back on the scene at Sanders Park causing a disturbance. VanHara was yelling and the victim was in her tent and said she was afraid. Officers spoke to multiple witnesses who said VanHara was yelling and using vulgar language. They also said VanHara took a full 30-pack of Coors Light that wasn't his and walked away while continuing to yell obscenities. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, VanHara remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $400 cash bond, online court records show. He has a status conference set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

