Sturtevant man allegedly slashed multiple tires, stole a 30-pack of Coors Light

RACINE — A Sturtevant man allegedly slashed multiple people's tires and stole beer after getting into an argument Friday.

John VanHara, 38, of the 3800 block of Contessa Court, was charged with three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Kearney Avenue Friday for a report that VanHara cut the tire on the victim's vehicle. The witness told officers that VanHara and another person were doing yard work for the victim and there was an argument regarding payment. The victim went to his car and the witness started talking to the victim through the driver's window. Then VanHara came up to the vehicle and stabbed the passenger side front tire.

At approximately 3:16 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sanders Park at 4809 Wood Road for a report of vandalism to a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated VanHara was intoxicated and slashed her tires with a knife. Officers observed the two passenger side tires were slashed.