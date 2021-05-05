Sturtevant man allegedly rear-ended car in Arby's drive-thru while drunk, had nearly hit the same car earlier

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant man who allegedly struck a car in an Arby’s drive-thru after nearly striking the same car earlier was charged with his fourth OWI.
James D. Valasek, 58, of the 3400 block of Buckingham Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th) and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:19 p.m. Friday, an officer was sent to Arby’s, 7141 Durand Ave., for a hit and run accident.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said she was driving west on Durand when she was almost hit by a car that ran a red light on Willow Road. She continued and pulled into Arby’s to order food. She was in the drive-thru when the same car rear-ended her. She asked if he had been drinking and he said “yes” before driving off.
An officer was sent to the residence associated with the suspect car and saw it driving toward the house. The officer spoke to the driver, Valasek, and asked if he hit a car in the Arby’s parking lot. His speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy. Valasek appeared to be confused and reportedly said: “Someone said I hit a car?”
He failed the walk-and-turn test and was then arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Valasek was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 3
Today's mugshots: May 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jasmine E Canady
Jasmine E Canady, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Robert D Hadlock
Robert D Hadlock, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Victor A Perez Garcia
Victor A Perez Garcia, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Glenter J Banks
Glenter (aka Nivbelo Jerome Betts) J Banks, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10), possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melvin J Sanders
Melvin J Sanders, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Sarah R Margraf
Sarah R Margraf, 12300 block of 16th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean M Considine
Sean M Considine, 6500 block of 7th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Cory Stephen Christiansen
Cory Stephen Christiansen, 500 block of 18th Avenue, Union Grove, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Tristan Shavoy Prunty
Tristan Shavoy Prunty, 1900 block of State Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Kylie B Gelmi
Kylie B Gelmi, 5700 block of Regency Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Savontae N Underwood
Savontae N Underwood, 1400 block of Riverview Terrace, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs.
James D Valasek
James D Valasek, 3400 block of Buckingham Road, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), hit and run (attended vehicle).