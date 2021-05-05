Sturtevant man allegedly rear-ended car in Arby's drive-thru, had nearly hit the same car earlier

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant man who allegedly struck a car in an Arby’s drive-thru after nearly striking the same car earlier was charged with his fourth OWI.

James D. Valasek, 58, of the 3400 block of Buckingham Road, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th) and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:19 p.m. Friday, an officer was sent to Arby’s, 7141 Durand Ave., for a hit and run accident.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said she was driving west on Durand when she was almost hit by a car that ran a red light on Willow Road. She continued and pulled into Arby’s to order food. She was in the drive-thru when the same car rear-ended her. She asked if he had been drinking and he said “yes” before driving off.

An officer was sent to the residence associated with the suspect car and saw it driving toward the house. The officer spoke to the driver, Valasek, and asked if he hit a car in the Arby’s parking lot. His speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy. Valasek appeared to be confused and reportedly said: “Someone said I hit a car?”