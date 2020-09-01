Sturtevant man allegedly had seven videos of child porn on computer; some reportedly showed infants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Sturtevant man is alleged to have been in possession of seven videos containing child pornography, some of which allegedly involved infants.

Aubrey J. Knight, 27, of the 8800 block of Corliss Avenue, is charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator with the Racine Police Department ran down a cyber tip concerning child pornography between May and August, associated with an address in the 4800 block of Westway Avenue in Racine. The investigation revealed that child pornography was stored in a Dropbox account at that address. Knight was a suspect.

During an interview, Knight said that he had the email address associated with a Dropbox account but that he had deleted it. He admitted to receiving child pornography via Kik, a messenger service, and to searching the internet for child pornography. He confirmed that some of the images he downloaded contained infants and young children. He stated that the laptop he used to download images was with his girlfriend and that the images had been deleted prior to giving it to her.

One video contained a male child about 4-5 years of age, a second contained two boys about 10-12 years of age and four more reportedly showed male infants.