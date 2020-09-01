Sturtevant man allegedly had seven videos of child porn on computer; some reportedly showed infants

RACINE — A Sturtevant man is alleged to have been in possession of seven videos containing child pornography, some of which allegedly involved infants.
Aubrey J. Knight, 27, of the 8800 block of Corliss Avenue, is charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator with the Racine Police Department ran down a cyber tip concerning child pornography between May and August, associated with an address in the 4800 block of Westway Avenue in Racine. The investigation revealed that child pornography was stored in a Dropbox account at that address. Knight was a suspect.
During an interview, Knight said that he had the email address associated with a Dropbox account but that he had deleted it. He admitted to receiving child pornography via Kik, a messenger service, and to searching the internet for child pornography. He confirmed that some of the images he downloaded contained infants and young children. He stated that the laptop he used to download images was with his girlfriend and that the images had been deleted prior to giving it to her.
One video contained a male child about 4-5 years of age, a second contained two boys about 10-12 years of age and four more reportedly showed male infants.
Knight was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition he is not allowed to use of the internet or computers.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bryan J Bartes
Bryan J Bartes, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol concentration enhancer).
John H Fell
John H Fell, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry E Goodwin
Larry E Goodwin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Aubrey J Knight
Aubrey (aka Justin Aubrey) J Knight, 8800 block of Corliss Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Emily M Moore
Emily M Moore, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
David J Ortiz
David J Ortiz, Waukegan, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Craig J Taylor
Craig (aka Grey Williams) J Taylor, 1000 block of Racine Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Wesley Bryan Yoakum
Wesley (aka Victor Jones) Bryan Yoakum, 2000 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryant E Albritton
Bryant (aka Brick) E Albritton, 2000 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Erik R Claypool
Erik R Claypool, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nasar A Gregory
Nasar A Gregory, Black River Fall, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of Tenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Marshall F Kolbeck
Marshall F Kolbeck, 2800 block of Crossridge, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Trayveion K Lester
Trayveion K Lester, 3400 block of Green Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Ray Stehofsky
Anthony Ray Stehofsky, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, attempt entry into a locked coin box, attempt misdemeanor theft.
