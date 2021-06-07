Sturtevant man allegedly got into a car accident, fled from the scene on foot

RACINE — A Sturtevant man allegedly got into a car accident that caused injuries a person, then proceeded to flee the scene on foot.
John E. VanHara, 39, of the 3800 block of Contessa Court, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury, a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked and eight felony counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to the area of the intersection of Grove and Wright avenues for a hit and run crash.
Upon arrival, the victim said the he and his son were driving eastbound when his car was hit by another. The car was stopped at the southbound stop sign, pulled out in front of him and then struck his car. The driver, later identified as VanHara, got out of his car and ran into the 1400 block of Hayes Avenue. The victim’s son took a picture of him as he was running. The victim said he had neck and back pain and would be seeking medical treatment.
The officer went to the area VanHara reportedly fled and found him, as well as the keys to the car that struck the victim’s, in his pocket. His ID also was found inside the car. VanHara’s operating privileges were revoked due to a prior OWI incident.
VanHara was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 7
Today's mugshots: June 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew Cruz
Matthew Cruz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 1600 block of West 6th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sharon L Howard
Sharon L Howard, 2000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Kevin A Petty
Kevin A Petty, 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keyosha M Pipkins
Keyosha M Pipkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angelita Tapia-Garcia
Angelita Tapia-Garcia, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Frederick Michael Taylor
Frederick Michael Taylor, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, delivery of methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shannon J Zamora
Shannon J Zamora, 2300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey Adams
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession or cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keith E Banks
Keith E Banks, 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark S Carey
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, attempt misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mateo J Garcia
Mateo J Garcia, 2900 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, deliver of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Marquis D Thomas
Marquis D Thomas, 3200 block of South Kennedy Drive, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).