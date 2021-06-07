 Skip to main content
Sturtevant man allegedly got into a car accident, fled from the scene on foot
RACINE — A Sturtevant man allegedly got into a car accident that caused injuries a person, then proceeded to flee the scene on foot.

John E. VanHara, 39, of the 3800 block of Contessa Court, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury, a misdemeanor count of operate motor vehicle while revoked and eight felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the area of the intersection of Grove and Wright avenues for a hit and run crash.

Upon arrival, the victim said the he and his son were driving eastbound when his car was hit by another. The car was stopped at the southbound stop sign, pulled out in front of him and then struck his car. The driver, later identified as VanHara, got out of his car and ran into the 1400 block of Hayes Avenue. The victim’s son took a picture of him as he was running. The victim said he had neck and back pain and would be seeking medical treatment.

The officer went to the area VanHara reportedly fled and found him, as well as the keys to the car that struck the victim’s, in his pocket. His ID also was found inside the car. VanHara’s operating privileges were revoked due to a prior OWI incident.

VanHara was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

