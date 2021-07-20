 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sturtevant man allegedly assaulted woman, stole from her, has been stalking her
0 Comments

Sturtevant man allegedly assaulted woman, stole from her, has been stalking her

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Sturtevant man allegedly assaulted an elder and stole several items from her home, began stalking her after the incident.

An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware known as Pegasus from Israel-based NSO Group, the worlds most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents.Pegasus infiltrates phones to vacuum up personal and location data and surreptitiously control the smartphones microphones and cameras.From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International and shared with 16 news organizations, journalists were able to identify more than 1,000 individuals in 50 countries who were allegedly selected by NSO clients for potential surveillance.They include 189 journalists, more than 600 politicians and government officials, at least 65 business executives, 85 human rights activists and several heads of state, according to The Washington Post.The journalists work for organizations including The Associated Press, Reuters, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Le Monde and The Financial Times.Amnesty also reported that its forensic researchers had determined that NSO Group's flagship Pegasus spyware was successfully installed on the phone of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, just four days after he was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. The company had previously been implicated in other spying on Khashoggi.The company reiterated its claims that it only sells to vetted government agencies for use against terrorists and major criminals and that it has no visibility into its customers data. Critics call those claims dishonest and have provided evidence that NSO directly manages the high-tech spying. They say the repeated abuse of Pegasus spyware highlights the nearly complete lack of regulation of the private global surveillance industry.The most numbers on the list, 15,000, were for Mexican phones, with a large share in the Middle East. NSO Group's spyware has been implicated in targeted surveillance chiefly in the Middle East and Mexico. Saudi Arabia is reported to be among NSO clients. Also on the lists were phones in countries including France, Hungary, India, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.The consortium's Pegasus Project reporting bolsters accusations that not just autocratic regimes but democratic governments, including India and Mexico, have used NSO Group's Pegasus spyware for political ends.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Marvin Glenn McKay, 57, of the 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, was charged with felony counts of stalking, intimidation of a victim and aggravated battery, nine felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and theft and nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

On May 21, an officer was sent to a house on Woodland Avenue for civil trouble.

Marvin McKay

McKay

The officer spoke to the victim who was over the age of 60 and learned that the incident actually occurred on 12th Street. She said that McKay was intoxicated and assaulted her. She said he forced his way into her home.

Officers were sent to the victim’s home and saw several landline phones that had been ripped out of the walls. A kitchen knife was found on the floor near the front door. The victim said McKay texted her saying he was in the neighborhood and she told him she didn’t want him to come over.

He then allegedly forced his was into the home and she told him to leave or she’d call the police. He then started to hit her and forced her onto the couch. He ripped a phone out of her hands and began to hit her again. She then fled to a friend’s house to call the police. She said that a phone valued at $100, car keys, a Michael Kors purse valued at $200 and nearly $2,000 were stolen.

On Friday, an officer met with the victim at the Racine Police Department where she alleged that McKay has been violating the restraining order placed on him. She said she’s in fear of her life and feels like a prisoner in her own home. She said that on July 7 he arrived at her work and asked for her, on July 13 he arrived at her house and said he wanted to return a damaged phone and on July 16 he was walking around her house and peering into her windows.

McKay was given a $5,000 in cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden reports progress after 6 months in office

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News