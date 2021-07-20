Sturtevant man allegedly assaulted woman, stole from her, has been stalking her

RACINE — A Sturtevant man allegedly assaulted an elder and stole several items from her home, began stalking her after the incident.

Marvin Glenn McKay, 57, of the 2000 block of Wisconsin Street, was charged with felony counts of stalking, intimidation of a victim and aggravated battery, nine felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and theft and nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

On May 21, an officer was sent to a house on Woodland Avenue for civil trouble.

The officer spoke to the victim who was over the age of 60 and learned that the incident actually occurred on 12th Street. She said that McKay was intoxicated and assaulted her. She said he forced his way into her home.

Officers were sent to the victim’s home and saw several landline phones that had been ripped out of the walls. A kitchen knife was found on the floor near the front door. The victim said McKay texted her saying he was in the neighborhood and she told him she didn’t want him to come over.