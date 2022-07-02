Sturtevant man accused of possession of child pornography

STURTEVANT — A Sturtevant man allegedly had multiple images of child pornography, some of which had children as young as 3-5.

Casimir E. Kielbasa, 33, of the 1500 block of Willow Road, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 21, 2021, an investigator with the Mount Pleasant Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1500 block of Willow Road for a sexual assault alleged to have been committed by Kielbasa. Multiple electronics were seized as evidence including two HP laptops and an iPhone 6S Plus belonging to Kielbasa.

On May 3, an investigator was advised the forensic analysis of Kielbasa's electronics was complete. On one device was a video of a known child victim who was naked. On another device were Google searches for "photos of women rape victims" and "pictures of murder victims." It also showed Kielbasa visiting human trafficking sites as well as multiple pictures of child pornography, some of which contained children between the ages of 3-5.

Kielbasa was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.