Sturtevant man accused of multiple break-ins, theft of a car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sturtevant man has been accused of multiple break-ins and the theft of a car over Thanksgiving weekend.

Brandon M. Baker-Kinsey, 28, of the 2000 block of 90th Street, was charged with three felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 26, an officer was sent to the 4100 block of Sheridan Road for a burglary report.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man who said that he found out some items were missing from his garage and breezeway. He said that a portable jump starter, a circular saw and a portable air compressor were stolen from the breezeway. From the garage a key to his car, a key to his house and a key to his second residence was stolen. The total value of the items stolen was $390.

At 2:35 p.m. on Nov. 28, a deputy was informed of a vandalism report that occurred at the Quarry Lake Park building. The deputy arrived and saw a cracked glass door on the northwest door. At 6:10 p.m., the deputy was dispatched again to the building and was told that a truck assigned to the park was missing from the garage. The stolen truck had a GPS tracking system and it was learned that the truck was behind the 2200 block of Racine St.

The truck was found and when the the deputy started to take photos of it two men came out and confronted him.

The deputy spoke to one of the men, later identified as Baker-Kinsey, who gave him a false name. Dispatch was able to identify his correct name and sent a photo. The deputy then placed him under arrest.

He was searched and a glass pipe with white residue within it was found in his left front pocket. When asked what it was for, Baker-Kinsey said it was for smoking “ice,” street slang for methamphetamine. A small baggie containing meth was found in his jeans.

The other man said that Baker-Kinsey’s friend was upstairs in his apartment. She said she did not know the truck was stolen and that Baker-Kinsey had been driving her around in it.

When interviewed by police, Baker-Kinsey allegedly admitted to stealing the truck as well as being the one involved in the theft that occurred on Nov. 26. He said he sold some of the items he stole but could not remember which ones. Some of the stolen goods were still in his apartment.

Baker-Kinsey was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

