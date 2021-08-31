Sturtevant man accused of firing off a gun, possessing marijuana

STURTEVANT — A Sturtevant man has been accused of firing off a gun Sunday and having marijuana on him.
Justin O. Brown, 34, of the 3400 block of Kennedy Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was sent to the 8700 block of Broadway Drive for a shots fired call.
While heading to the scene, the officer saw a car drive through a stop sign and accelerate to 53 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer then conducted a stop of the car. The driver, Brown, appeared agitated and angry and had the odor of marijuana coming from him. He was ordered to exit the car so a search could be done, and he responded with “this is (expletive).” When asked if anything was in the car, he said a gun was.
A search found the gun with one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine. Four baggies containing 11.6 grams of marijuana and a smoking pipe with burnt marijuana residue were also found. Brown told the officer he had shot off two rounds in the air in the driveway of his residence.
Brown was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for Nov. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
