Sturtevant man accused of firing off a gun, had marijuana on him

STURTEVANT — A Sturtevant man has been accused of firing off a gun Sunday and having marijuana on him.

Justin O. Brown, 34, of the 3400 block of Kennedy Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the 8700 block of Broadway Drive for a shots fired call.

While heading to the scene, the officer saw a car drive through a stop sign and accelerate to 53 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer then conducted a stop of the car. The driver, Brown, appeared agitated and angry and had the odor of marijuana coming from him. He was ordered to exit the car so a search could be done, and he responded with "this is (expletive)." When asked if anything was in the car, he said a gun was.

A search found the gun with one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine. Four baggies containing 11.6 grams of marijuana and a smoking pipe with burnt marijuana residue were also found. Brown told the officer he had shot off two rounds in the air in the driveway of his residence.