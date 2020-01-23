You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sturtevant house fire causes $25,000 in damage
0 comments
South Shore Fire Department

Sturtevant house fire causes $25,000 in damage

{{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — No one was injured after a structure fire broke out at an area home, causing an estimated $25,000 in damages. 

At 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 8803 Corliss Avenue, just north of Highway 11, for a report of a structure fire, according to a South Shore Fire Department release.

Sturtevant Police officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. and confirmed that smoke and flames were visible from the front of the home.

The first South Shore Fire unit arrived on scene at 11:40 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a one-story, wood frame, single-family residence.

Crews attacked the fire and extinguished it within 20 minutes of arrival on scene.

The attic and exterior of the home sustained significant heat and smoke damage. 

As of Thursday, fire officials said that probable cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

A full report is expected to be available after the investigation into the incident has been completed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News