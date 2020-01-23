Sturtevant house fire causes $25,000 in damage

STURTEVANT — No one was injured after a structure fire broke out at an area home, causing an estimated $25,000 in damages.
At 11:37 p.m. Wednesday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 8803 Corliss Avenue, just north of Highway 11, for a report of a structure fire, according to a South Shore Fire Department release.
Sturtevant Police officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. and confirmed that smoke and flames were visible from the front of the home.
The first South Shore Fire unit arrived on scene at 11:40 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a one-story, wood frame, single-family residence.
You have free articles remaining.
Crews attacked the fire and extinguished it within 20 minutes of arrival on scene.
The attic and exterior of the home sustained significant heat and smoke damage.
As of Thursday, fire officials said that probable cause of the fire appears to be accidental.
A full report is expected to be available after the investigation into the incident has been completed.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph P LaRose
Joseph P LaRose, 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Monette Martin
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property.
Sahara D Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sahara D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
James O McKnight
James O McKnight, 100 block of Chelsea Lane, Union Grove, hit and run (injury).
Kevin Anthony West
Kevin Anthony West, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Daniel E Blair
Daniel E Blair, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shavontae R Booker
Shavontae R Booker, 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Michael J Carlson
Michael J Carlson, 2000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson, 2200 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.