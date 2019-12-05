Sturtevant gun store owner accused of sexual assault with use of dangerous weapon

RACINE — A Sturtevant gun store owner, who has preached the importance of responsible gun ownership, now faces nine criminal charges that include second-degree sexual assault with use of force, operating a firearm while intoxicated and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.
Johnathan Hennegan, the 34-year-old owner of the firearm retailer Chambered, 9600 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, was arrested Wednesday and formally charged Thursday. His cash bond is set at $105,000.
He is charged with the following crimes, several of which include domestic abuse assessments:
- Two counts of disorderly conduct
- Two counts of second-degree sexual assault with use
- of force
- Strangulation and suffocation
- Battery
- Pointing a firearm at another person
- Possession of a firearm while intoxicated
- Carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed
In 2014, while working on getting permission to open Chambered, he told The Journal Times: “I think there’s a need for someone who’s not gun-crazed to make sure (gun buyers) are educated.”
According to a criminal complaint: A Racine Police Department officer reported to a home in the city after the report of a sexual assault allegedly committed by Hennegan.
As the officer arrived on scene, Hennegan was observed pulling out of the driveway. The officer handcuffed Hennegan and “detected an odor of intoxicants and observed Hennegan’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”
In a search of Hennegan’s vehicle police allegedly found:
- A Rock River .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle
- Hardened Arms .223 short rifle/pistol
- Two pink lower units of an AR-15 style rifle
- Three handguns
Hennegan allegedly entered a woman’s home by grabbing her by the throat when she opened the door, punched her approximately 10 times in the face and strangled her.
He then allegedly raped her.
After leaving, Hennegan allegedly pointed a handgun at the woman from outside the residence. Police were called soon after.
Hennegan has also been charged with “carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed” after he was found to have been carrying a Glock 21 while drinking at a bar on Nov. 5. Police reported that he has a valid concealed-carry permit.
As conditions of his bond, Hennegan has been ordered to make no contact with the victim, her family, cannot possess or control any firearms and cannot consume alcohol.
Background
Online court records show that Hennegan does not have any prior criminal convictions in Wisconsin.
Hennegan served in the Marine Corps for 10 years, from 2004 through February 2014, as a diesel mechanic. He became a sergeant and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
He previously lived in Oak Creek, but his current address is listed on the 3300 block of Kentucky Street in Racine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Hennegan remained in custody as of Thursday night at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kurt R Ochoa
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kurt R Ochoa, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
David J Jesion
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David J Jesion, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retail theft (alter price between $500 to $5,000).
Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr., 2800 block of Spring Drive, Burlington, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, reckless driving causing injury.
Jordan T Kozlik
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan T Kozlik, Franksville, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury).
Juan J Deluna
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan J Deluna, 1500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Jackie M Anderson
Jackie M Anderson, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft.
Armoni E Chambers
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Armoni E Chambers, West Allis, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Juan Fuentes
Juan Fuentes, 1900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dana Lee Manchester
Dana Lee Manchester, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 3400 block of Fifth Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Melvin T Posey
Melvin T Posey, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kevin T Struebing
Kevin T Struebing, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Christopher L Thompson
Christopher L Thompson, 1100 block of New Street, Union Grove, forgery, uttering a forgery, personal identity theft (harm).
Tashana V Patterson
Tashana V Patterson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Emma D Davis
Emma D Davis, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lazaro R Hernandez
Lazaro R Hernandez, 1200 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), battery (great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments).
Erick R Lopez-Alvarez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Erick R Lopez-Alvarez, 1500 block of 12th Street, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Terry L Akins
Terry L Akins, 1400 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.