Sturtevant gun store owner accused of sexual assault with use of dangerous weapon

Hennegan has also been charged with “carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed” after he was found to have been carrying a Glock 21 while drinking at a bar on Nov. 5. Police reported that he has a valid concealed-carry permit.

As conditions of his bond, Hennegan has been ordered to make no contact with the victim, her family, cannot possess or control any firearms and cannot consume alcohol.

Background

Online court records show that Hennegan does not have any prior criminal convictions in Wisconsin.

Hennegan served in the Marine Corps for 10 years, from 2004 through February 2014, as a diesel mechanic. He became a sergeant and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

He previously lived in Oak Creek, but his current address is listed on the 3300 block of Kentucky Street in Racine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Hennegan remained in custody as of Thursday night at the County Jail.