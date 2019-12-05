Sturtevant gun store owner accused of sexual assault with use of dangerous weapon
top story
Crime and Courts

Sturtevant gun store owner accused of sexual assault with use of dangerous weapon

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Sturtevant gun store owner, who has preached the importance of responsible gun ownership, now faces nine criminal charges that include second-degree sexual assault with use of force, operating a firearm while intoxicated and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.

Johnathan Hennegan, the 34-year-old owner of the firearm retailer Chambered, 9600 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, was arrested Wednesday and formally charged Thursday. His cash bond is set at $105,000.

He is charged with the following crimes, several of which include domestic abuse assessments:

  • Two counts of disorderly conduct
  • Two counts of second-degree sexual assault with use
  • of force
  • Strangulation and suffocation
  • Battery
  • Pointing a firearm at another person
  • Possession of a firearm while intoxicated
  • Carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed

In 2014, while working on getting permission to open Chambered, he told The Journal Times: “I think there’s a need for someone who’s not gun-crazed to make sure (gun buyers) are educated.”

According to a criminal complaint: A Racine Police Department officer reported to a home in the city after the report of a sexual assault allegedly committed by Hennegan.

As the officer arrived on scene, Hennegan was observed pulling out of the driveway. The officer handcuffed Hennegan and “detected an odor of intoxicants and observed Hennegan’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”

In a search of Hennegan’s vehicle police allegedly found:

  • A Rock River .223 caliber AR-15 style rifle
  • Hardened Arms .223 short rifle/pistol
  • Two pink lower units of an AR-15 style rifle
  • Three handguns

Hennegan allegedly entered a woman’s home by grabbing her by the throat when she opened the door, punched her approximately 10 times in the face and strangled her.

He then allegedly raped her.

After leaving, Hennegan allegedly pointed a handgun at the woman from outside the residence. Police were called soon after.

Hennegan has also been charged with “carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed” after he was found to have been carrying a Glock 21 while drinking at a bar on Nov. 5. Police reported that he has a valid concealed-carry permit.

As conditions of his bond, Hennegan has been ordered to make no contact with the victim, her family, cannot possess or control any firearms and cannot consume alcohol.

Background

Online court records show that Hennegan does not have any prior criminal convictions in Wisconsin.

Hennegan served in the Marine Corps for 10 years, from 2004 through February 2014, as a diesel mechanic. He became a sergeant and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

He previously lived in Oak Creek, but his current address is listed on the 3300 block of Kentucky Street in Racine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Hennegan remained in custody as of Thursday night at the County Jail.

Johnathan Hennegan

Hennegan

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News