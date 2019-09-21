SALEM LAKES — A student who allegedly wrote 'I will shoot up this school 5th Grade' on a stall in a women's bathroom at Salem Grade School has been identified and referred to Kenosha County Juvenile Intake and the Kenosha District Attorney's Office, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced Saturday afternoon.
The student, who wasn't named in the Sheriff's Department's Saturday press release, could face a charge of making terrorist threats.
"The motive remains unclear as to why this message was written," the sheriff's department said. "The Sheriff’s Department as well as Salem Grade School took these comments very seriously and acted upon them appropriately. Every step was and continues to be taken to ensure the safety of students and staff in our community."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Salem Grade School's administration became aware of the threat at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the school was subsequently placed on a soft lockdown for about two hours. Deputies remained at the school throughout that day and an "extensive investigation" continued throughout the week.
Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow