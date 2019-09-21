{{featured_button_text}}
Salem School District WEB ONLY

SALEM LAKES — A student who allegedly wrote 'I will shoot up this school 5th Grade' on a stall in a women's bathroom at Salem Grade School has been identified and referred to Kenosha County Juvenile Intake and the Kenosha District Attorney's Office, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department announced Saturday afternoon.

The student, who wasn't named in the Sheriff's Department's Saturday press release, could face a charge of making terrorist threats.

"The motive remains unclear as to why this message was written," the sheriff's department said. "The Sheriff’s Department as well as Salem Grade School took these comments very seriously and acted upon them appropriately. Every step was and continues to be taken to ensure the safety of students and staff in our community."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Salem Grade School's administration became aware of the threat at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the school was subsequently placed on a soft lockdown for about two hours. Deputies remained at the school throughout that day and an "extensive investigation" continued throughout the week.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.