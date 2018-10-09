UNION GROVE — A Union Grove High School student was arrested for the second time within a matter of weeks on Monday, this time for allegedly threatening the person whom he believed had “snitched” on him, leading to the first arrest.
Charles J. Minor, 17, of the 1400 block of 15th Avenue, was initially charged with several felony drug crimes on Sept. 25, after Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly found that he had been selling marijuana and pills. Minor was out on bond on Monday, and had been placed on house arrest, with the exception of court appointments, visits with his attorney and school.
After Monday’s threat incident, Minor was additionally charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
During lunch at Union Grove High School on Monday, Minor approached a fellow student. Minor told the student that he heard a rumor that the student had “snitched” on him for selling drugs. The student told investigators that Minor threatened to beat him up and break his bones, regardless of whether the student admitted to snitching.
The student then attempted to walk away, but Minor blocked him and began yelling at him aggressively.
Eventually, the student was able to walk away, with no physical contact between the two.
Minor admitted to questioning the student about snitching because he wanted to know who told on him for selling drugs, but said he did not threaten the student. Minor said he did not intend to harm the student but did yell at him and get in his way when he tried to walk away.
A status conference for the initial charges is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave. and a preliminary hearing for the bail jumping charge is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, also at the Law Enforcement Center.
Minor remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.