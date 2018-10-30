Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A 17-year-old Park High School student is facing a felony charge after he was found to have brought 17.9 grams of marijuana to school, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said that on Monday, a teacher told school administration that a student smelled of marijuana. The student, Jaden T. Byles, of the 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, was taken to the school office and his belongings were searched.

Rural Burlington residents face choice in Assembly District 32

Thirteen bags of marijuana were found, according to police. Byles was charged Tuesday as an adult with possession of THC with intent to deliver on or near a school. That charge could carry a sentence of up to 3½ years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Wisconsin court records show that this is the first time Byles has been charged with a crime in the state. He made an initial appearance in court Tuesday via video conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
2
0
2

Tags

Load comments