RACINE — A 17-year-old Park High School student is facing a felony charge after he was found to have brought 17.9 grams of marijuana to school, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said that on Monday, a teacher told school administration that a student smelled of marijuana. The student, Jaden T. Byles, of the 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, was taken to the school office and his belongings were searched.
Thirteen bags of marijuana were found, according to police. Byles was charged Tuesday as an adult with possession of THC with intent to deliver on or near a school. That charge could carry a sentence of up to 3½ years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Wisconsin court records show that this is the first time Byles has been charged with a crime in the state. He made an initial appearance in court Tuesday via video conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Legalize it already!!
"Charged in this state".. and you really think he turned into a dope dealer overnight!?? ..Lock him up, throw away the key!!
