RACINE — A Racine man, arrested Sunday evening, faces three new felony charges, two new misdemeanor charges and 15 counts of felony bail jumping for an incident that started with the man driving his vehicle into a police squad car.
Devontia M. Cruse, 35, of the 800 block of Grand Avenue, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday with felony counts of: possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense; possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense; possession of a controlled substance, second and subsequent offense; 15 counts of bail jumping; and misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle and obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
A marked Racine Police squad car was westbound on Sixth Street at about 10:46 p.m. Sunday when it was struck by another vehicle, at Villa Street, when the offending vehicle deviated from its lane. When the officer activated his emergency lights and approached the other vehicle, the operator fled on foot.
The officer reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The passenger said she did not know the operator but said he had fled southbound on Villa.
While still at the scene, another party arrived and said the offending vehicle was his. He also said his roommate, whom he identified as Cruse, had just arrived home and said he had been in an accident. The vehicle’s owner described Cruse as out of breath, panicked and drunk, with dirt all over his clothing as if he had fallen, and gave consent for officers to enter the residence.
Hiding in furnace room
Officers responded to the residence, identified themselves multiple times as police and ordered the door be opened, but no one responded. They then unlocked the door and entered; during their search they reported finding, in a bedroom later identified as Cruse’s, three small clear plastic bags containing a rock-like substance that later tested positive for cocaine and weighing 3.3 grams.
Police then opened the furnace room door where Cruse was found hiding. With his grass-stained clothes were two bags of suspected marijuana, which later tested positive for THC, weighing 2.0 grams.
Cruse was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail where, upon being searched, a small plastic bag was found in one of his socks; it contained a substance that tested positive for MDMA, or ecstasy.
Cruse already had three pending felony cases in Racine County. On Nov. 23, 2016; Jan. 5, 2018; and Feb. 5, 2018; he had been released on bond and ordered not to commit new crimes. Sunday’s arrest resulted in five new bail jumping charges for each of the three bonds.
As of Monday, Cruse was being held in the jail on a probation hold and $5,000 cash bond, according to online records. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 29 in Racine County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.